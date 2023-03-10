Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.