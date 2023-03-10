Marissa Smouse’s life experiences with her family has led her to simply want others to feel better in their bodies.
The Niagara Falls native has run her own massage therapy business, Master Peace massage, with ambitions to turn it into much more.
Smouse became interested in massage therapy due to her sister suffering from systemic lupus, a disease where the immune system attacks the body’s own tissue and can cause inflammation and joint pain. It is something she had lived with for 10 years and Smouse acts as her caretaker.
“I find that I would give her a massage and it would take a lot of the swelling (in her hands) down,” Smouse said.
Smouse also had her first child while in the 10th grade, so she also had to provide for him. She had also seen people suffer from the opioid epidemic and wanted to do her part to help fight it.
After some false starts in going to massage therapy school, including a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she stuck it out and graduated in 2021. Two months after she got her state board results, she was able to start her business.
The kinds of massages offered include medical massage, relaxation, deep tissue, pregnancy, hot stone, and cupping therapy, which can help relieve issues like insomnia, stress, and high blood pressure.
Smouse had a hard time finding a place where she could do her work until she toured the Naz716 business and cultural center, which was in her budget and able to offer her a lot of knowledge about running her own small business. Being an introvert, she also got the help putting her name out there on social media.
She also took a small business course from the Ibero-Business Center, where she managed to win third place in a business pitch competition. That came with a $1,000 cash prize, which she used on a continuing education course through the American Massage Academy.
“We had CPAs, bankers, and lawyers give us pointers and knowledge on how they run a small business,” Smouse said. “It expanded my brain on the business side.”
When Smouse opened Master Peace in December 2021, she had started off averaging about four clients a week total. Now over a year on, she averages around three clients a day.
On top of expanding to where she can have a few employees and turning it into more of a holistic health center, Smouse would like to serve the area’s African-American community more. Most of the clients that she sees are white, but the benefits that massage can provide can alleviate health problems in minority communities.
“When people think of massage, they often think of relaxation and luxury,” Smouse said. “For me, it’s more a health and wellness outlet. One client had a neck surgery scheduled, and they canceled it because the massage was that beneficial.”
