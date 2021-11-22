Masking mandates are making a return to Erie County, while Niagara County will stand pat — for now.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Monday that, effective on Tuesday, anyone 2 and older must wear masks at all indoor public locations in the county, including bars and restaurants, grocery stores, gyms and fitness centers, hotels and banks, and hair salons.
Poloncarz also said if the mask mandate doesn't succeed in controlling a spike in new COVID-19 cases by mid-December, the county will begin requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining.
Erie County has recorded 456 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, That number is more than quadruple the federal government's threshold for classification as a high transmission community.
Poloncarz called the spike in cases "one of the largest seven-day periods we've ever seen.” The county executive said cases among K-12 students and school staff are rising rapidly.
The largest increases in transmissions have occurred among 30- to 39-year-olds and hospital admissions in the county have increased by 50% over the past two weeks. Medical facilities in the county reported 249 patients as of Sunday, up from 168 as of Nov. 7.
Pubic health officials say the overwhelming number of new cases are in unvaccinated individuals.
About 63% of residents in Erie County are fully vaccinated. In Niagara County, 64% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Despite the action in Erie County, Niagara County will continue to limit its masking requirement to county government buildings only.
“While we are certainly concerned about rising COVID-19 numbers in Niagara County, we are not implementing any mandates at this time," Niagara County Legislature Chair Rebecca Wydysh said. "First, unlike Erie County, Niagara County is not under a state of emergency and has not been for months. This means any decision on new COVID-19 restrictions would require a vote by the legislature in consultation with our director of public health."
Wydysh said a majority of the Republican-controlled legislature "does not support any such mandates."
"We believe businesses, employers and other institutions across Niagara County should implement the safety protocols that make sense for their particular operations," she said. “Our public health director has been clear that people should keep social distance, wear masks and above all else get vaccinated, including booster shots. That is where the focus must be so people can enjoy their holidays and we can avoid a holiday surge.”
Wydysh indicated that county officials had expected a surge in cases with both the re-opening of schools and the arrivale of cold weather leading to more in-door activities.
"We believe the best step that could be taken right now is for New York State to re-establish a free testing facility in Niagara County so people have easy access to testing and those positive can be isolated," Wydysh said.
One large private employer who has joined in a return to masking requirements is the Seneca Gaming Corp. Late Monday afternoon, the corporation announced that it was "implementing a face mask requirement at all three of its gaming properties, effective immediately."
The requirement will apply to all employees and guests at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, "regardless of vaccination status and will be enforced in every area of each property."
“Our highest priority remains the health, safety and enjoyment of our guests and our team members,” Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO Kevin Nephew said. “While we have maintained a strict adherence to COVID-related protocols at our three properties, the recent trends throughout Western New York are concerning. Requiring the use of face masks is the right step to ensure that our properties remain safe, enjoyable environments for all.”
The gaming corporation said the mask requirement will remain in effect until further notice.
