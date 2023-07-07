Marilyn Toohey, a former Lewiston mayor who helped transform the village, died at her home on Sunday. Eight days after celebrating her 100th birthday.
Born Marilyn Hoag in 1923 in Lockport and growing up on a farm in Warrens Corners, she graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1941 and moved to Lewiston in 1942. There, she would meet Matt Toohey, who she would marry and move into a house on the corner of 5th on Onondaga streets in the village, where she would spend the rest of her life.
To her son Tim Toohey, she was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who had the greatest relationship with her grandchildren.
“She followed their lives and spoke with them frequently, whether they are in Ohio, Canada or California,” Tim said.
Up until the mid-1960s, she was a housewife, taking care of her children. After working part-time in a drugstore, she took a position in the Niagara County Clerk’s Office, eventually taking charge of the auto bureau office in Niagara Falls when she retired.
Matt died in 1973, with Marilyn soon deciding to get into local politics. She was elected a village trustee in 1977 and when Mayor Edward Shuster took a leave of absence, Toohey succeeded him and won a full term the following year, becoming mayor for the next 17 years until 1993.
As mayor, Marilyn started projects that helped Lewiston become the scenic destination it is today. The waterfront revitalization program in the 1980s used state grant money to transform the village waterfront, paving the way for the docks, waterfront activities and restaurants on Water Street.
The Center Street streetscape project reworked Center Street in part by bringing in new granite curbs, signs, landscaping and changing parking layouts. It helped make it the main village thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants.
Outside of Lewiston politics, she was also involved with the service guild, the New York State Conference of Mayors, the Western New York Association of Villages, and was chair of the Niagara County Industrial Agency in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Current Mayor Anne Welch got her first village job in 1983 when Toohey hired her to work in the village clerk’s office, working there for 31 years. When Welch was sworn in as mayor in 2018, Toohey was one of the former mayors present, holding the bible used to swear the new mayor in.
“Thorugh the years I’ve known her, she was a great lady,” Welch said. “She did a lot for the village. It was great to know and work with her.”
In her retirement, Marilyn traveled and was a significant part of her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s lives. She stayed because she loved her home and it was convenient for family members to come and stay at. In 2019, she suffered a stroke, but still managed well after that.
The 100th birthday party was something she was looking forward to, with catered food, entertainment and one of her son’s performing a song for her. As Tim put it, reaching this milestone was a goal she had. Her health went downhill the following day, with everyone having the feeling she had said, “Thank you, I’m leaving now.”
“It’s more of a celebration that continued where she didn’t have to go to the hospital or nursing home,” Tim said, his mother receiving hospice care the following days until she passed. “There wasn’t any form of dread or unhappiness.”
As recognition for her service, the village trustees renamed the Rick Brick building housing village offices after Marilyn Toohey in 1995. The park next door with inclusive playground that opened last year is also named after her.
Toohey was preceded in death by her daughters Maureen and Colleen. She is survived by her sons Tim, Brian, Dennis and Kevin along with 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
