The Lewiston Council on the Arts announced Tuesday that Maria Fortuna-Dean will be its new executive director, taking over for retiring members who will leave at the end of the year.
“Following a search and interviews with multiple strong candidates, it was clear Maria stood out and we were thrilled she accepted our offer to become the LCA’s new executive director,” Board President Tod Kniazuk said. “Between the hiring of Maria and the addition of our new board directors, the LCA is ready for 2023 and beyond.”
Earlier this year, Executive Director Irene Rykaszewski, Artistic Director Eva Nicklas, Kathryn Serianni, and Tim Henderson all announced they would be retiring from their roles with the council, each having been part of the group for 30 years. The four of them worked to create and produce the programming in Lewiston that the council is known for.
“I really can’t imagine anyone better than Maria to take the LCA into the future,” Rykaszewski said. “With her experience and creativity, she will certainly bring fresh perspective and ideas as she continues to build community through the arts and with her deep roots in Niagara County, the transition will be seamless.”
A Niagara Falls native, Fortuna-Dean has enjoyed an international career as a performing artist, educator, and director. She has sung leading roles with opera companies and orchestras throughout the U.S. and Europe. Most recently, she was part of the voice faculty of the University of California Los Angeles, having also taught at Pasadena City College, CalArts, Carnegie Mellon University, SUNY Fredonia, and the Chautauqua Institution.
“I’ve been wanting to move back for the longest time, but I didn’t see how that would happen,” Fortuna-Dean said, having lived away from Niagara County for the past 18 years. “I happened to connect with Irene and Eva this summer and heard about their plans to retire from the council. I thought, ‘Well, this would be a wonderful opportunity.’”
Fortuna-Dean was informed she got the job at the beginning of December and has spent the past week learning job details from the outgoing members. She has gone through 30 years worth of scrapbooks detailing past programs like an Alice in Wonderland event and a live chess tournament to get an idea of the preparation they do.
Fortuna-Dean does plan on having the council try new things, but for her first year she wants to get acclimated and put on already established programming, like the Lewiston Art Festival, Blue Mondays, a version of the Marble Orchard Ghost Walks, and a rededication ceremony for the Spirit of Victory statue.
“I’m just so happy to be back home,” Fortuna-Dean said. “I can’t wait to get started. I can’t wait to reconnect with old friends and make new friends.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.