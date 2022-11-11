A very familiar face at the Niagara River Chamber of Commerce will soon be stepping down from some of her work.
Margy Toohey will be retiring from her duties on the chamber at the end of the year, having been involved with the organization for the past 27 years. The chamber recognized her at its annual awards dinner on Nov. 10 with this year’s Distinguished Service Award.
The founder of Lewiston Insurance, now Lewiston and Stevens Insurance Agency, Toohey first got involved with the chamber when it was called the Lewiston Business Association when realtor Donna Portale wanted her to go to one of its events.
“She said, 'You have to get involved,' so I started getting involved,” Toohey said.
In 1995, when it was called the Greater Lewiston Business and Professional Association, Toohey was instrumental in hiring the organizations first paid employee, now-Director of Finance Suzanne Raby. She also helped start a health insurance program the chamber offers to local businesses.
“They were able to do more once it became a chamber,” Toohey said, with the association becoming the Niagara River Chamber of Commerce 15 years ago. After that change, more chamber-sponsored events were held, its online presence expanded to help promote businesses, and membership doubled in size.
Toohy herself served as an officer in the chamber for more than 10 years, serving as the secretary, treasurer, vice-chair, and chair at various times.
Toohey’s pet project has been the Lewiston Jazz Festival, which in its 20th year brought in more than 30,000 people to the village with over 30 acts performing. She served as the festival’s treasurer for a time, which had received financial support from the New York Power Authority. After then-Attorney General Andrew Cuomo said the Power Authority could not give money to organizations that fell within its footprint, Toohey and then-Lewiston Mayor Richard Soluri worked on fundraising to gradually grow the festival back to where it was financially.
“Now, we do just fine,” Toohey said, noting that the festival this year made a surplus for the chamber. “Usually we break even, so we were fortunate this year.”
While her term for being the chamber’s secretary was up, she chose not to run for a position again because she did not own a business, as she had retired from her job last year and it did not make sense for her to continue.
Despite not doing any work with the chamber, Toohey will still be involved in the community. Along with remaining on the Jazz Festival board, she is also on the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s Board of Trustees, working as its secretary. She also volunteers with the likes of Meals on Wheels and Home Assistance Referral Team (HART).
“I’m not sitting at home all day, I like to be busy,” she said. “One of my goals is to make any group I get involved with better through my efforts.”
While Toohey will miss working with the chamber’s staff, there is some overlap between the group and the Jazz Festival’s board. She also enjoyed working with the different people and businesses that make up the chamber.
“I enjoyed accomplishing something and making sure it was growing and getting better,” she said.
