As the shootings built earlier this year, the Niagara Falls School of Entrepreneur Thoughts responded with a Black on Black Crime initiative.
At first, there were signups and and community gatherings.
Friday, however, they took it to another level.
Simone Evans and Dyrek Hall, with the support of Antoine White and Trent Hamilton and the School’s “Inspiring Sistas” led a noisy march.
“The Inspiring Sista are the power of the school,” Hamilton said. “It’s good to see we are reaching people like Dyrek, with a bit of a checkered past. The faith-based groups don’t always get them, but he is committed to change.”
The march started with a gathering at the school, 1110 19th St. and about 30 people with Hamilton broadcasting live. As it went, cars and people joined in, some driving, some walking, some chanting from their porches.
They headed up Whitney to 18th Street carrying signs and chanting.
“Put down the Glock! We all We Got!”
“We the Queens! We need our Kings!”
The children carried signs with messages of love and acceptance as well as hope.
“I wanna grow up,” read one.
Another, "I am CaSyi and you can be my friend. Love your brother. No fighting. No cussing. No guns please."
As the march moved, it gained momentum and marchers.
“We need to end black-on-black crime,” shouted organizers through a megaphone.
“Yes we do,” came the answer with applause from a woman on on an 18th street porch.
Residents came out of their homes to applaud the march. Some even joined in. More cars began to follow.
Meanwhile, the founder of the movement, Demetreus Nix has moved to Birmingham and Montgomery, Ala., where he is trying to establish WAWG with his orange truck and message of self reliance and personal responsibility.
For him, Hall’s involvement was a big sign of hope.
“If you stand for nothing you will fall for anything,” Nix said via Facebook. “We all we got. We stand together and we stand for Everything.”
Hall’s participation inspired Nix to shout out to Hall via social media. “You woke up so many. The bells of change is ringing throughout all levels of the city. Pat yourself on the back/ You showed us all. You got us and we Are behind you.
Hamilton said the next march is planned for Saturday, Aug. 14. Details will be forthcoming.
‘Inspiring Sistas’
Empower teens
The “Inspiring Sistas”, a women’s empowerment group based at the Entrepreneur School of Thoughts, 1110 19th St. in Niagara Falls will be hosting three events during August.
• 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 they will host a bake sale
• 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, PIT (Positively Impacting Teens) a mentoring program for young ladies
• 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 “Sassy Ladies” taking my life back event.
For more information, email Ta-Shara Carter, tasharacarter19@gmail.com
