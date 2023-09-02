As Americans commemorated the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington this past weekend, one Niagara Falls resident discussed her time spent at the nation’s capital.
International recording artist Marsha McWilson traveled with the Rev. James Lewis, president of the National Action Network’s Western New York chapter, and 30 other local residents to the Aug. 26 event, marching from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day.
“I walked the mall in the same footsteps as others 60 years ago,” McWilson said, “marching for civil rights with Martin Luther King.”
The original March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, held on Aug. 28, 1963, was where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in front of hundreds of thousands at the Lincoln Memorial. It would lead to the passing of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Similar to that march, several thousands lined the Washington Mall last weekend to hear dozens of speakers, including Martin Luther King III and the Rev. Al Sharpton, address continued progress needed for all Americans to be considered equal. Those in attendance also marched to the nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
This year’s march comes as racially motivated shootings have become more prevalent, including one at a Jacksonville Dollar General store that same day where three African-Americans were killed by a white gunman. It also comes as the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022 and Affirmative Action for college admissions this past June.
For her part, in addition to rallying against the rollback of rights, McWilson was marching to stop gun violence in places like Niagara Falls, having lost her 24-year-old son Jaylan to a shooting this past January. She felt the city had almost turned into a war zone with at least six shootings occurring on her block.
Among the people she met there was a woman by the name of Ma Dukes, who also lost her son to gun violence. McWilson was able to go behind the scenes with Al Sharpton’s family, whose daughter Dominique lives in Niagara Falls, meet Rev. Fredrick Haynes of the Rainbow PUSH coalition, Pastor Jamal Bryant and Nick Cannon.
“I was ignited because I connected with others who went through the same story,” McWilson said. “It gave me comfort knowing I’m not alone.”
Since losing her son, McWilson has taken the time to support other families who have unexpectedly lost loved ones. She will further address this issue with a non-violence day on Oct. 7 at Trinity Baptist Church at 1366 South Ave.
Her experiences also led her to work on a new song titled “A Mother’s Cry,” along with teaching life lessons in the Niagara Falls City School District.
“I never would have dreamed I’m in these shoes,” McWilson said, adding that God put her in this situation and she will make those shoes into stiletto heels. “My son’s life will not be in vain.”
