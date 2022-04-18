The Entrepreneur School of Thought has a message for Niagara Falls. While there have been isolated incidents of violence in the city, overall crime is down.
The school, where leaders have been regularly gathering to mentor young people and brainstorm how to put reduce black on black crime, will be hosting a rally at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 1110 19th St.
Uniquia Lewis, is one of the organizers.
“We had this together before the thing with the young boy last week,” Lewis said. “We want to raise awareness for everyone.”
Lewis said she encourages anyone interested in making a difference to show up and represent, wearing “We All We Got” shirts and being a force for good. Shirts will be available for sale on the day of the march as well.
Police Superintendent John Faso sees things a little differently than the folks at the school but admits violent crime is down. He spoke to Channel 4 last week.
“We’re focusing on the hotspots, we’re focusing on our top offenders with guns and violence and we’re going to continue all summer long,” Faso said.
On Friday, April 8, 11 law enforcement agencies conducted a police sweep, getting guns and drugs off the streets. Police say the detail conducted more than 120 traffic stops and encounters; 11 felony arrests; 20 misdemeanor arrests; four narcotics charges and two gun arrests.
Rising crime has been a nationwide problem.
“Our overall crime index compared to last year is down, but unfortunately, yes the violent crimes are on the rise,” Faso said.
Lewis said there will also be a basket raffle at the school from 3-6 p.m. Friday. All are welcome.
