After being closed for two weeks, Maple Avenue Elementary School has reopened following 13 people — eight students, three teachers and two parents — tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Mark Laurrie swiftly shut the school down Oct. 4 once the first case was initially discovered.
Laurrie said the reopening had gone smoothly and had been very quiet, predominantly uneventful. He addressed the situation and reopening during a parent forum held on Thursday, which also touched on in the health and safety guidelines the district has been following to keep the virus from spreading.
“I am very convinced Maple Avenue school is very safe to return to ...” Laurrie said. “The staff has been outstanding with the remote teaching and learning. Let me share one thing about the 13 individuals, two parents, three staff members and eight students; they are allowed to return to work and school once they are symptom free and medication free for 72 hours. They don’t need to get a negative COVID test. The CDC [Center for Disease Control] and the Niagara County Health Department have told us you need to wait 60 to 90 days to get your next COVID test, or it could be positive.”
One of the first things Laurrie said he implemented at Maple Avenue was to send kids home with a random health survey. It will be sent to various schools at various times. Some of the questions include whether a child has been healthy in recent days, whether they were healthy over the weekend, if they have been showing signs of COVID-19, etc. Daily phone calls home to remind parents that if their child is sick and the use of isolation rooms will continue as well.
With a second shutdown a possibility there has been some concern as to whether or not schools will have to go completely virtual again. Laurrie is taking the pandemic day-by-day, as there is no definitive way to monitor the pandemic or what could happen. Other situations may not occur similarly, he said there is no long term plan for some things but because of the fluidity of the situation, it’s hard to say when this will become the reality. Laurrie also spoke about the large number of students who registered for online only learning, which has grown to 2,355 or 34 percent of the district.
“We had the cut off date of August 21 and to ask to go remote now is really, without some type of doctor’s note, it’s really kind of disruptive to the learning process,” Laurrie said. “We pushed back against those request because it’s very hard to schedule and educational program if kids are moving in and out. So, we asked and we opened the window up for 10 days for late comers, but the window has to close. Now, a case of the child becomes that ill, and the doctor writes a note, I’m going to look at it. But, we can’t have a revolving door of in remote, in hybrid.”
The problem with this is teachers are unable to program their lessons in a way that keeps track of what learning style children are in. He wants to keep things steady, being only seven weeks into the school year.
