The Niagara Falls School District officials say they are prepared to reopen Maple Avenue Elementary School after a three-week closure prompted by positive COVID-19 tests.
District Superintendent Mark Laurrie said quarantines imposed after the positive tests were set to expire on Tuesday and that the school is ready to welcome back students.
“All of the quarantines have been lifted,” Laurrie said. “The school is safe and and clean and ready to reopen.”
The school was closed Sept. 28 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, 13 additional individuals at the school received positive COVID-19 tests.
“The NFCSD took quick action and under an abundance of caution closed Maple as soon as we heard of the first positive case at the school,” Laurrie said. “Our partners at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and the Niagara County Department of Health acted swiftly and organized COVID-19 testing the day after Maple was closed.”
The county health development said a total of 186 tests were performed during two days of voluntary rapid testing of teachers and staff. The positivity rate for the testing was 1%, a statistical level that shows control of the virus.
County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton credited the school district’s decision to move quickly to implement testing with keeping the virus in check. Stapleton has also urged the district to remain vigilant where the virus is concerned.
“Quick, decisive action is paramount to preventing a widespread outbreak,” Stapleton said. “But as we know with COVID-19, you cannot let your guard down.”
Laurrie said the district has heard from “maybe a handful” of parents who have expressed concern about sending their children back to in-person learning.
“And I’m going to give them the opportunity to have their kids do remote learning,” Laurrie said.
