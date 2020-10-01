Maple Avenue Elementary School will be closed at least through mid-October.
Another round of COVID-19 rapid testing conducted by the Niagara County Department of Health on Thursday could help determine that reopening date. According to district officials, more than 100 staffers will be tested after 120 participated in rapid testing on Wednesday.
More than 200 were tested on Tuesday, when two of the three COVID-19 cases at the school were found.
Results of some tests were expected to be made available Thursday.
Mark Laurrie, superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District, said the swift closing of the school, announced Sunday after the first case was reported, was to ensure the safety of students and other staffers, which has been a key concern.
Students have been able to continue their work via laptops provided by the district as well as having internet access.
