“Acting in an abundance of caution,” Maple Avenue Elementary School will be closed for the foreseeable future following the report of a positive COVID-19 case.
It’s the school district’s first reported case.
In a YouTube video posted Sunday night, Superintendent Mark Laurrie said there had been a positive COVID-19 test from Maple Avenue School. He did not specify if it was a student or staff member.
In response, the school is closed Monday and for the foreseeable future. Laurrie said district officials were work with Niagara County health officials on pertinent info and best practices. He added that contact tracing is likely to be conducted by the county.
“To be abundantly safe, it’s best to close Maple Avenue for in-person instruction for the foreseeable future,” Laurrie said.
Staff will be allowed to report to the school from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday to pick up materials needed so they will be able to teach from home, Laurrie said.
A special laptop pick-up may be organized for students, he added.
Laurrie told members of the districts school board last week, Laurrie said there have been 7,500 laptops prepared for students though not all of them have been delivered to students yet.
There are 2,331 full-time remote learners in the district.
