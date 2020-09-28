Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will conduct diagnostic testing for COVID-19 from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Avenue Elementary School, 952 Maple Ave.
A Memorial Medical Center physician will provide prescriptions authorizing the tests, which are supported by community development block grant funding allocated by Mayor Robert Restaino and the City Council.
The testing is prompted by a report of a positive COVID-19 test at the school. Acting out of an abundance of caution, school Superintendent Mark Laurrie has ordered the school closed until further notice.
In an effort to expedite results, Tuesday’s testing will be performed by swabbing and will be conducted at the school’s side door near the parking lot. While primarily intended for Maple Avenue School faculty, staff, students and their families Laurrie said nobody from the community who wants to be tested will be turned away.
Pre-registration is recommended. To register or for information, call 278-4496.
