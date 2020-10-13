Maple Avenue Elementary School will be reopening on Monday.
The school has been closed since Sept. 28 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, 12 additional individuals at the school received positive COVID-19 tests.
“The NFCSD took quick action and under an abundance of caution closed Maple as soon as we heard of the first positive case at the school,” Niagara Falls School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie said. “Our partners at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and the Niagara County Department of Health acted swiftly and organized COVID-19 testing the day after Maple was closed.”
The Niagara County Department of Health notified the district that all of the quarantines related to the cases at Maple Elementary will have expired by Oct. 19, hence the decision to reopen.
