Patrolling the Great Lakes

Docked at the Coast Guard station in Youngstown are 29- and 45-foot search and rescue vessels. The 45-footer, pictured, is a jet-propelled vessel, capable of reaching speeds of up to 45 knots, comparable to more than 50 miles per hour.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found floating in the lower Niagara River late Friday morning.

A boater spotted the body in the river off the shores of the Town of Porter. The U.S. Coast Guard retrieved the body and brought it to the Coast Guard station at Fort Niagara State Park.

The deceased is described as a male, unknown age and or race. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, sheriff’s officials ask that you call Investigator Hetrick at 716-438-3335.

