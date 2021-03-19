A 20-year-old Tonawanda man has been sentenced to jail after a gun stolen from Niagara Falls was accidentally discharged in a restaurant.
Anthony J. Ciccarelli, 20, of Town of Tonawanda, was sentenced Thursday afternoon by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to one year in jail, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.
On March 5, 2020, at about 5:50 p.m., the Ciccarelli discharged a handgun that was in his pocket at a restaurant at the Walden Galleria. The gunfire hit his girlfriend in the upper right leg. The victim has since recovered from the injury. The handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle in Niagara Falls and was not registered to the Ciccarelli.
He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon on Sept. 25.
While pending sentence in the gun case, the defendant was arrested for possession of cocaine.
On Oct. 1, 2020, at about 1:10 a.m., Cheektowaga Police officers approached a vehicle parked on Shanley Street and smelled the odor of marijuana. Ciccarelli, who was sitting in the driver’s seat, admitted to smoking marijuana. The defendant was ordered to exit the vehicle as officers conducted a search. The officers found a small quantity of marijuana and $769 in cash on him. Officers also recovered more than ½ ounce of powder cocaine and a scale from under the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
Ciccarelli pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charge on Feb. 10.
Flynn commended the Cheektowaga Police Department for their work in both investigations.
