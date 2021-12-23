Man stabbed with sword during Falls altercation

Niagara Falls police are investigating an incident during which a man was stabbed in the abdomen with a sword.
The incident occurred about 2:45 p.m. Thursday on 20th Street.
According to reports from the scene, a man in his 50s was attempting to enter a home on 20th Street where he was not welcome and was confronted by a male occupant armed with a sword. The man, who was armed with a pocket knife, was stabbed with the sword during the altercation. He then left the area on a bike.
Falls police located him at 19th and Pine Avenue, where he collapsed. Niagara Falls firefighters and an AMR ambulance crew responded to treat the man and take him to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
The investigation is ongoing by NFPD criminal investigation detectives.
