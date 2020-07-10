BUFFALO — A Brazilian man, living in Toronto, has been sentenced to serve 21 months in prison for alien smuggling.
The sentence was handed down to Wanderson Dos Santos-Freitas, 35, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Arcara, during a hearing in federal court in Buffalo.
Federal prosecutors said on March 13, 2019, at around 9 a.m., a U.S. Border Patrol Agent spotted a black jet ski with three occupants, two males and one female, about 50 to 60 feet from the shoreline at Beaver Island State Park.
When the riders noticed the agent, the operator of the jet ski, later identified as Dos Santos-Freitas, stepped into the water and began to push the craft further away from the shoreline. Agents said Dos Santos-Freitas also tried to restart the jet ski, but the craft began to release smoke.
Dos Santos-Freitas began to wave at the agent at the agent who was watching him and yelled that the jet ski was stuck in the ice. Border Patrol Air and Marine units then responded to the scene.
As those units responded, Dos Santos-Freitas got off the jet ski, abandoning his two passengers, and walked across the ice to the shore. When asked by agents on the shore for his citizenship, Dos Santos-Freitas told them he was a “permanent resident of Canada.”
Dos Santos-Freitas also told the agents that he did not have any immigration documentation which would allow him to enter the United States legally. He was then taken into custody.
The passengers on the jet ski later told agents that they expected to pay Dos Santos-Freitas after being brought into the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.