Man rescued along lower Niagara River

LEWISTON -- U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued an injured and hypothermic man along the lower Niagara River Friday morning.
The agents, from the Niagara Falls Border Patrol Station, received a report, around 6:35 a.m., of a man coming out of the lower Niagara River in Lewiston. Witnesses said the man appeared to be injured, wet, shivering and had approached the Lewiston boat launch area.
A Border Patrol Marine Unit and land-based patrol agents responded to the scene along with the U.S. Coast Guard, Town of Lewiston police and New York State Park police.
A search by law enforcement officers led to the discovery of an abandoned vehicle that appeared to have struck a fire hydrant near the boat launch. Agents then received an additional report of a man, yelling for help along the riverbank in the village near Artpark.
Agents and officers quickly responded to the area and located the man along the Niagara River bank. Officers and agents said the man was "incoherent, hypothermic and unable to walk due to leg injuries."
Border Patrol agents transferred the man onto their marine vessel and transported him back to the Lewiston boat launch. He was turned over to Lewiston police and emergency medical services.
Border Patrol investigators said the man, whose name has not been released, was determined to be a U.S. citizen.
“The lifesaving rescue of this young man was the direct result of a quick response and a joint law enforcement effort,” Patrol Agent-in-Charge Brady Waikel, of the Niagara Falls Station, said. “Protecting this nation and its citizens is what we do every day.”
Lewiston police said their investigation determined that the man has been involved in a property damage vehicle accident prior to ending up in the river. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to use designated lane and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
“This rescue reinforces the great working relationship the Lewiston Police Department has with our law enforcement partners,” Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said.
