LOCKPORT — One man was transported to the hospital with injuries after a sealant truck he was riding in tipped over Tuesday morning in shopping plaza parking lot at the corner of Davison Road and Lincoln Avenue.
Lockport police said the sealant truck tipped over at around 8 a.m. Tuesday when the driver attempted to make a turn in the lot. Police said three people were in the vehicle at the time. One male was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital with injuries. Police said another passenger suffered minor lacerations but did not seek treatment at the hospital.
An officer at the scene said 50 gallons of sealant spilled into a nearby drain and city firefighters used 750 gallons of water and foam to dilute the water-soluble material. Police said water treatment officials who were called to the scene indicated that they did not believe the situation would pose any threat to the local drinking water supply.
The matter remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.