Man hospitalized after shooting in the Falls

A man suffered multiple gun shot wounds during a shooting incident in the City of Niagara Falls on Tuesday.
Reports from the scene indicate that the victim, believed to be in his 30s, was shot in the 1900 block of Cudaback Avenue at just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in a private vehicle and later transferred to Erie County Medical Center.
The condition of the victim was not immediately known.
The shooting remains under investigation.
