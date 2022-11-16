A 65-year old man from Newfane was rescued by Niagara Falls firefighters after he became stuck in the Niagara Gorge on Wednesday.
About 3 p.m., Niagara Falls firefighters were dispatched to the stairs by the Whirlpool Bridge to assist New York State Park Police with a rope rescue. It was reported that an uninjured man was down about 30 feet and needed assistance getting back up.
Using a rope pulley system and a harness, a firefighter was lowered to the man’s location. After placing a harness on the man, he was hoisted up the cliff. He denied any medical treatment and was able to walk out of the gorge ... tired but ok.
The man told firefighters he was hiking at Devil’s Hole and continued walking the lower trail southbound. Instead of turning around when the trail ended, he ignored the signs and continued walking along the shoreline, eventually coming to a point under the Whirlpool Bridge where he could not get himself up and back on the trail. After exhausting his options, he called for help. Parks Police were able to pinpoint his location and called Falls’ firefighters for assistance.
New York State Park Police advises that individuals stay on the marked trails.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.