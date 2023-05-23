A man was airlifted to a local hospital Tuesday after an accident on his property in the 1700 block of Saunders Settlement Road.
Around 11:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to the scene after it was reported that a man was partially pinned underneath an overturned tractor.
With the use of another tractor to lift the overturned tractor, emergency crews were able to pull the male from underneath it.
He was ultimately transported to a Mercy Flight helicopter landing zone behind Lewiston No. 2's fire hall and flown to ECMC.
