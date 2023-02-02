The Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of a fatal fire at an apartment building in Youngstown.
The sheriff’s office reported 911 calls about 8:15 p.m. Thursday alerting dispatchers to a fire at 136 Jackson St.
Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Town of Lewiston Police Department responded and confirmed smoke coming from the second floor of the building.
The fire was found to have originated from a second-floor apartment and had begun to extend to the structure’s attic/roof.
Upon entering the apartment, firefighters located a 70-year-old man on the floor suffering from cardiac arrest. He was transported by ambulance to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The fire was subsequently extinguished by members of the Youngstown, Ransomville, Lewiston #1 and Upper Mountain volunteer fire companies.
An estimate of the damage was not available and the name of the deceased male is being held until notification to family can be made.
