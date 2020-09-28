A man from Buffalo is facing attempted murder and other charges in connection with a May 18 incident in which prosecutors allege that he fired a shot at a Buffalo police officer using an illegal gun.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that Pablo E. Alicea, 19, of Buffalo was arraigned on Monday before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio on an indictment charging him with one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Prosecutors allege that on May 18, the Buffalo Police Department executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence on the 2000 block of Niagara Street. As law enforcement entered the home with the warrant, the defendant allegedly jumped out of a window and encountered a member of the Buffalo Police SWAT team outside. The defendant is accused of firing a shot at the officer with an illegal gun, which struck a wooden post. The officer returned fire. No one was injured, and the defendant was apprehended after a brief foot chase.
Investigators allegedly recovered a quantity of heroin from inside the home.
Alicea is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 13 for a pre-trial conference. He remains held without bail.
If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.
Two other individuals were also arrested during the execution of the search warrant on Niagara Street. One individual was not indicted by the grand jury and the case has been dismissed.
The other individual, Cesarae Thomas, 40, of Buffalo, was also arraigned today before Judge DiTullio on an indictment charging him with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. The defendant allegedly had a loaded, illegal gun on his person at the time of his arrest.
Thomas is scheduled to return on Oct. 13 for a pre-trial conference. Judge DiTullio continued his $75,000 bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court.
