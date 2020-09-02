Man charged in fatal stabbing the Falls

LOCKPORT -- A Niagara County grand jury has indicted a Falls man in connection with a July 5 homicide.
The indictment charges Nathian Gleen, 26, of the Falls with a single count of second-degree murder and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the stabbing death of Kenneth "Kenny" Mitchell.
Gleen pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment in Niagara County Court and was held in lieu of bail of $100,000 cash or $300 property.
Falls Police patrol officers were called to a parking lot at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Fifth Street at about 8:50 p.m. July 5, to “check the welfare” of a man who was lying on the ground there. When they arrived, they found Mitchell, with two stab wounds to the chest.
He was declared dead at the scene by responding medical personnel.
Detectives said they were initially hampered in their attempt to identify Mitchell because he did not have any ID with him at the time of his death. Investigators said they were trying to determine what led to the slaying and why Mitchell, a Rochester resident, was in the Falls.
“He was visiting some people here,” Criminal Investigation Division Lt. John Conti said of Mitchell at the time.
Investigators said Gleen fled from the murder scene before police arrived. He was taken into custody two days later by members of the U.S. Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force.
Gleen reportedly spoke with detectives prior to his arrest, but declined to offer up a motive for the slaying. Detectives have said, however, that the stabbing "was not a random act."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.