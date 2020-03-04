A Buffalo man is facing burglary charges after he broke into a Lockport woman's residence multiple times in one night.
German E. Torres, 28, 178 Cable St., upper apartment, Buffalo, was charged on Feb. 26 with third-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing/apply pressure and burglary.
Lockport Police Department responded to a report from a third party of a possible burglary in progress on Prentice Street.
A woman told police that around midnight Torres showed up to her residence. Police determined he gained entry by reaching through the mail slot on the front door and unlocking the door. The woman gave Torres a bag of his belongings and asked him to leave.
Torres did leave when asked, but the woman spotted him outside again around 3 a.m. He gained entry a second time by unlocking the door through the mail slot. Police reports indicated that he took the woman down by the neck and began to apply pressure before leaving the property for a second time.
The woman then went to sleep, and at around 5 a.m., police said she woke up to Torres attempting to crawl into bed with her.
A neighbor called the police for the woman.
Torres was detained pending a court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.