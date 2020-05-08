Multiple first responders were called Friday afternoon to the scene of a two-car, head-on motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Ward Road.
A 23-year-old male, who was in the front passenger seat of a Nissan Infiniti that was involved in the crash, was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. Reports from the scene indicated that the driver of the other vehicle, a pickup truck, was not injured.
The condition of the individuals involved in the crash were not available as of press time.
The accident remains under investigation.
