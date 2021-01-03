Two breast screening events are being in Niagara Falls this month.
Mammograms are by appointment only. To Reserve your appointment or if you do not have a prescription, call Cassandra Newman, Women's Services at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center at 278-2890.
The scheduled dates:
• TUESDAY: John A. Duke Senior Citizens Center, 1201 Hyde Park Boulevard
• JAN. 19: Community Health Center of Niagara, 2715 Highland Avenue
Both events will be held between the hours of 8:45 a.m. and 4 p.m.
For those possessing a script, 40 years of age or older, due for an annual mammogram or never had a mammogram, on the day of appointment, please bring your insurance card, photo ID and script.
Community Health Center patients in need of a prescription can call 986-9199, ext. 5315.
If you do not have Insurance coverage, contact Cancer Services Program of Niagara County at 278-4898. They will pre-register you and let you know in advance if they will provide payment coverage the day of the mammogram.
Western New York Breast Health, the Mobile Mammography Coach in collaboration with Breast and Prostate Peer Education Project, a service of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and The Niagara Falls(NY) Chapter, The Links, Incorporated are sponsoring the events.
