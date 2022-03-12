While improvements on two intersections in the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area are under way, they aren’t the only improvements planned this construction season to make things better for cyclists and pedestrians.
• Niagara Street: The State Department of Transportation removed medians and trees at the end of last construction season leaving a temporarily barren streetscape. The road will be reconstructed this summer with additional curb bumpouts and narrowing/calming in the tourist district so it is no longer as intimidating to cross.
• Ferry and Walnut avenues: Reconstruction on the one-way streets between Hyde Park and Main Street is scheduled for this summer. Both will be narrowed to one lane and include bike lanes and traffic calming design
• LaSalle Bike path Extension: DOT officials attended a city council meeting last month with a presentation on a plan to move the bike path off Buffalo Avenue and onto a path to be constructed parallel to the LaSalle Expressway and Stephenson Avenue.
The city council was noncommittal on the plan because it would require construction easements, a fence along existing private property and mowing which would be city property.
Niagara Falls Council Chairman John Spanbauer said city officials met with the DOT last week to review the project but remains noncommittal because of a desire to review original plans from the greenway commission put together in 2008 which may be less intrusive or otherwise preferable.
