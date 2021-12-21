Making Grinch's heart swell

To those tuned in to the anger and anxiety in the world these days, it may appear that some Grinch really is stealing Christmas, but at Niagara Falls High School many students are doing their best to take it back.
You know the Grinch, right? He’s that mean, green character created by Dr. Suess, the children’s author who often used silly sentences and whimsical plots to make a point about important issues in the world.
For instance, his “The Butter Battle Book,” is about two identical communities that go to war over which side of the bread to butter.
His “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is a holiday classic. In that story, the Grinch tries to ruin Christmas by stealing the town’s gifts and decorations, until he learns that presents and sparkly lights are not what make the season bright.
That’s kind of what’s happening at Niagara Falls High School, where the semester has been rather challenging.
There were fights among a couple dozen girls in September which drew much negative attention. And last week there was a social media scare where students were warned not to come to school on Dec. 15. Those who did attend that day were surrounded by concerned staff and law enforcement officers, as well as some heart and muscle from local community groups, including Peacemakers and Men Standing Strong. The threat turned out to be a hoax, but it’s still enough to darken any holiday brightness, unless the lights of positivity shine so bright they illuminate every corner.
I was at the high school last week too, to report on a much better story, one that has included hundreds of students who’ve been caught in acts of kindness.
It’s a “kindness project,” inspired by Chief Educational Administrator Cynthia Jones, to recognize students doing good deeds. English teacher Christine Lodovico created a giant green Grinch for the high school lobby, and beneath his leering green face is a cartoon heart which is enlarged by the thoughtful actions of the students.
Every time a student is seen doing a good deed by staff, that student is given a yellow or blue sticky note with his or her name written in a heart and they are encouraged to post that photo on social media under the hashtag “#NFHSworkingtogether” or “NFHShearts.” Students can then place the note on the wall in the lobby around the Grinch.
The more notes posted, the bigger the cartoon heart gets. Each time the heart is enlarged, the students win back activities cancelled due to the disruption in September.
As the wall grows increasingly yellow and blue, students have won back holiday door decorating and Ugly Sweater Day. They are working towards winning back their Winter Festival in February.
As of this week, there are about 600 sticky notes on that wall in the lobby, a visual testimony to what the staff and students want everyone to know. At the high school — just like in the rest of the world — headlines and attention go most often to a small minority of emotionally muddled disrupters or those who create fear to feel powerful.
And yet it is the quiet majority, going about their lives as best they can, who really have the power. Currently, the majority at NFHS is demonstrating its mettle.
“Our students are amazing,” said Cari DuBois, an activities coordinator assisting with the program.
Ninth-grader Jaidyn Moore helped a girl who dropped one of her crutches, and he was unaware someone else was watching his kindness. Nevaeh Hall, also a ninth-grader, helped a janitor find his keys, and her classmate Azaria Carter donated canned goods to the food pantry which 11th-grader Ashanti Thomas helped others to organize.
Students have participated in the Turkey Trot to support the YMCA and given coats, hats and gloves to refugees. The deeds are varied, but each sticky note is one good deed done.
“We wanted everyone to see what the true Niagara Falls High School is and it’s a bunch of really kind students,” said Rosamond Donald, a history teacher who helped lead the project.
The district’s new public relations director, Julie Doerr, whose background is working in nonprofits, has never worked directly with young people before and has been truly impressed by the district’s students. “When I come to the high school my jaw drops,” she told me.
“It’s great the kids themselves want to get the word out about all the great projects that are going on,” she said. “This is just one of them. The talent, the activities we have at this school, it’s incredible.”
I agree. Over the past 13 years working at the Gazette, I’ve written many about programs and successes in the city’s schools, especially at the high school, including about business clubs, service groups, performing arts, scholastic honors, sports, and so much more. Every time I feel worried about this city or the state of the world, I think about all the kids, teachers and administrators I’ve met who have faced many challenges yet continue to work so hard and care so deeply.
Often, the students I write about are standouts, but not always. Sometimes they are just good people doing things worth reporting on, caring for each other or the community, looking after the younger ones or helping those who are struggling. Those students and others like them are lights of positivity and potential in this challenging world.
And like the Grinch on the wall at the high school, my heart expands when I see for myself all the goodness that lies within so many.
Michele Deluca is a freelance journalist for the Niagara Gazette. She can be reached at michele.deluca2011@gmail.com.
