Making Grinch's heart swell

Michele DeLuca/ContributorNiagara Falls High School students are winning hearts for doing good deeds. These four show theirs with a backdrop of hundreds more given by staff to students in a kindness project, with a goal of enlarging the Grinch’s heart and winning back holiday activities. Shown from left are: Ashanti Thomas, a junior, and Jaidyn Moore, Azaria Carter and Nevaeh Hall, all freshmen.