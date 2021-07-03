David Poon of Faces of Advocacy, a Canadian group for the reunification of families across the closed borders during the COVID-19 pandemic, wanted to make the case clear: “There are some groups that think the only way to reunify families is a full border opening. That is not necessarily the case.”
Faces of Advocacy last big gain was in October when the Canadian government allowed for extended family members to cross the border. By extended family, that includes siblings, adult children, as well as partners in a romantic relationship. Holding rallies online and working with members of every party in the Canadian government, Poon’s group succeeded in reunifying couples and children of parents who would not survive the duration of the border closing.
One of the major goals of his organization, after that obstacle was hurdled, was to stop the forced, and expensive, mandate for travelers to quarantine in a hotel for three days at their own expense when entering the country. That goal has also now been seen through.
“What that means is that foreign nationals, such as immediate family members or extended family members, they are now going to be able to come into Canada, if they’re vaccinated, and not have to spend any time, not only in a quarantine hotel, but in a home quarantine either,” Poon said. “That’s huge thing, that’s a significant difference.”
Poon wanted to make sure that everyone understood that this success included foreign nationals, and noted that reunification of families is the only avenue, other than essential workers, that foreign nationals are allowed into Canada.
“If you’re an American with a Canadian boyfriend or girlfriend, or Canadian sister, you’re the only American allowed in the country,” he said.
There are a few battles still to be fought, though.
“If you’re a temporary resident in Canada, if you’re on a work permit or you’re in school and have a student visa, your family can’t come in, and that’s still a problem,” Poon said. “But this is still a very positive step for a lot of families.”
