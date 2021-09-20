Making community connections at Heart, Love & Soul

Project Connect Niagara returned last week to Heart, Love and Soul on Ontario Street.
More than 25 different social services agencies and charities gathered on the site to offer services for anyone who attended.
There were free fruits and vegetables, lunch and presentations from organizations like WorkSource One which operates out of the Trott Building in Niagara Falls.
Programs there connect applicants seeking a new career with planning and tuition assistance from places like Niagara, Erie and Genesee county community colleges as well as Buffalo State.
Up to $4,000 in funding is available through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
Representatives of the YWCA were there as well to explain and help tenants and landlords with the New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Representatives of GoBike Niagara were there as well offering free bike tuneups and surveying riders about bicycling in Niagara Falls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.