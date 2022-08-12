Lewiston’s many festivals, including the art festival taking place this weekend, are a boon not just to those taking part, but to the many businesses in the heart of the village as guests look to see what it has to offer.
Sue’s Frame of Mind is one of many stores along Center Street benefiting from the influx of visitors, not just during the art festival, but during other events throughout the year.
“For many businesses, this is their income,” owner Sue Sullivan said, with the many boutique shops in the village having to make their rent during the summer. “They gear up for the events by running specials and features. When the festival come, they put a happy face on the village.”
Often during the art festival, attendees may not know that certain boutique shops are in the area, which gets them to see more of the village. Patrons who just bought new art need somewhere to get their work framed, and they sent down to Sue’s. Or customers can come in after seeing what is available in the window, then come back at a more convenient time.
In that particular environment, Sullivan does have the pleasure of meeting people, chatting with them, and learning plenty of new things from them. Those customers, in turn, get the pleasure of seeing how the creative process behind Sullivan’s framing.
The store opened in December 2009 during the Christmas walk event, with Sullivan previously working at a different frame store for 16 years prior. She makes most of the frames used in store and sets the mating and glass used all by herself.
“My parents were very creative, so I get my sense of creativity from them,” Sullivan said. “My father was a building so I got my love of sawdust from my dad.”
Aside from the operating the store, Sullivan has shown off her own artwork for the past three decades, mostly realistic and scenic photography, along with some two-dimensional artwork worked to appear three-dimensional. She started taking photos back when film was the primary medium and had two darkrooms to develop them.
“I always enjoyed artistic endeavors even as a kid,” Sullivan said, deciding that she liked photography so much that she went back to school to get an art degree, taking a little bit of everything there. “Everyone’s got a creative niche they don’t take credit for. Mine is taking other people’s art, appreciating that, and wanting to help them finish the creative process by putting a frame on it.”
The end result is giving the customer an enhanced beauty to the artwork they brought in.
“I’m fortunate to find a job that’s not a job,” Sullivan said. “You got to enjoy some part of work to stay there, to be happy in what you’re doing.”
The Art Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on today and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, with its main focal point at the 5th and Center streets intersection.
