Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.