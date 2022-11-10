A private engineering firm representing the owners of a Main Street building that has been deemed “unsafe” by city inspectors has expressed concern about what demolition could mean to adjacent structures on the same block.
Buffalo-based Siracuse Engineers, in a Nov. 4 letter to Niagara Village, LLC, the owners of the old Hart to Hart Furniture building located at 2018 Main St., argued that a more thorough investigation of the floor and framing inside the building is needed to ensure demolition doesn’t result in “unintended” consequences, including “partial collapse or damage” to buildings to the north and the south.
“Whether there are two independent bearing walls for each building or if they share a common bearing wall or if it’s a mixture of both is absolutely necessary to know prior to demolition,” wrote Darren Geibel, a vice president with Siracuse Engineers.
On Oct. 31, the city’s code enforcement department notified Niagara Village, LLC that inspectors have deemed the building at 2018 Main St. “unsafe,” suggesting the structure’s deteriorating condition and “continued neglect” pose a danger to the “health, safety and welfare of the public.” The city has given the building’s owners 30 days to demolish the building, otherwise it will carry out the demolition on its own.
Niagara Village is a firm affiliated with Blue Cardinal Capital, an investment company that, back in 2019, bought 2018 Main St. and 37 other properties on or near north Main Street as part of a $3.2 million real estate deal. Blue Cardinal announced plans to restore and reactivate buildings within its Main Street portfolio, however, the project has stalled in the wake of the pandemic and amid financing concerns.
The city’s notice to Niagara Village notes that 2018 Main St. suffers from deteriorating foundation walls, “serious” interior and exterior concerns, electrical, plumbing and other deficiencies. The most obvious issue, which stems back to at least 2016 when the building was owned by Youngstown businessman Richard Hastings, is a gaping hole in the roof.
In his letter, directed to John Cake, a principal with Niagara Village, LLC, Geibel warns against pursuing demolition without additional site evaluation. In particular, he notes that if there are independent bearing walls for each adjacent building and the walls at 2018 Main Street are left in place, they will be “unbraced and unstable” once the floors and roof of the building are removed.
“This would create a seriously damaging condition that would likely result in a multi-story ... brick wall collapsing into the adjacent buildings or even worse onto the sidewalk and street below,” the engineer concluded.
Niagara Falls City Administrator Anthony Restaino did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
During a telephone interview on Thursday afternoon, Cake said Blue Cardinal and its engineer disagree with the city’s assessment of the structural integrity of 2018 Main St. and the assertion that the building poses a danger to the public.
“I think they are incorrect,” Cake said.
According to Cake, city inspectors have not yet to accept an invitation to perform an on-site inspection of the building. Instead, he said, they based their evaluation on imagery obtained using a drone that was flown down into the hole in the roof of the structure.
“They didn’t go inside the building, which means that they did not observe that the steel frame inside the building is in good condition,” Cake said.
As to the hole in the roof, Cake said Google Earth images show it has been there now since October 2016. While he admits it has contributed to the deterioration of the floors inside the building, Cake said it has not compromised the integrity of the building itself. He maintains that the building is not in danger of collapse.
“We do know that there’s a hole in the roof and the floor systems inside are deteriorating, but that doesn’t constitute a public hazard,” he added.
The city’s code enforcement Director Corey Baskerville held a hearing on Monday at City Hall to allow representatives from Niagara Village to respond to the demolition notice.
During the hearing, Baskerville said it was not the city’s intention to pursue demolition but that the process may be necessary if Niagara Village cannot demonstrate an interest or ability to address all that ails the building.
The hearing drew more than a dozen attendees who encouraged Baskerville to reconsider pursuing demolition while arguing that the building has historic value and is important to Blue Cardinal’s long-term plans for revitalizing Main Street.
The investment firm’s plan has now been stalled for several years as Blue Cardinal has dealt with the impact of the pandemic and the loss of what the company’s founder and managing partner Bob Richardson has described as a “key” funder in the project.
Records on file with Niagara County show Blue Cardinal and its affiliates have fallen behind on property taxes for some of the Main Street properties. Records also show two Western New York firms that previously did work for Blue Cardinal were not paid, resulting in the filing of liens against the company’s affiliates in an effort to secure payment.
Cake did not discuss the company’s finances in detail, saying only that efforts are continuing to bring in the investment needed to pursue the stabilization of the company’s Main Street buildings, including 2018 Main St.
“We have been waiting for funding to come through and when it does it is our full intention to do a stabilization project, do the internal demo, clean it up and put a roof on it,” Cake said.
“The city just needs to be patient,” he added. “That’s all they need to do is be patient and be supportive. We fully intend to get the project started and going.”
Cake said the building at 2018 Main St. is particularly important to Blue Cardinal’s long-term plans for revitalizing the once-vibrant commercial strip. One big reason: The property is eligible for state and federal tax credits that make restoration projects more attractive to investors.
He described the old furniture store building as the “biggest, most substantial and most important building on the 2000 block.”
”If you don’t have it, you don’t have much. The loss is just really significant,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.