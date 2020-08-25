Area postal workers are urging residents across Niagara County to contact their congressional representatives and urge them to support efforts to provide additional funding to the U.S. Postal Service.
Local mail carriers and postal service union representatives joined U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls and Buffalo, for a rally at the post office on Main Street in the Falls where they discussed the potential impact on cuts in funding and the potential impact of recent changes in delivery procedures.
Lori Cash, president of the American Postal Workers Union WNY Area Local 183, said residents should be concerned the recent direction of the postal service under the leadership of current Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who was appointed by the board of directors for the USPS in May.
“It’s going to cause their prescriptions to be late," Cash said. "It is going to cause their checks to be late. It’s going to cause gifts to be late and cards to be late in the middle of a pandemic. When the postal service is, for some people, the only communication they have, you can’t imagine the heartache that causes to workers on the floor.”
The U.S. House of Representatives recently approved the Delivering for America Act, which would provide the postal service with $25 billion in support. Trump has said that he intends to veto the bill if it is approved by the U.S. Senate and reaches his desk.
Cash said a series of changes implemented by DeJoy have represented a "culture shock" for postal workers and the postal system. She said DeJoy's methods have caused turmoil for customers as they have led the establishment of entirely new procedures that are not proving effective with the main task of the postal service - making sure deliveries are made on time and without fail.
“We do not delay the mail, ask anybody,” Cash said.
In 2016, 32 million people voted by mail and in 2020 - in light of the pandemic - there are predictions that the number could be pushed as high as 100 million. Veterans, small business owners and seniors collecting social security also rely heavily on the Postal Service, Cash noted.
Higgins suggested Trump is attempting to disrupt postal service operations to "sabotage" the upcoming election in a move he said we would expect from a foreign or domestic enemy, not a sitting U.S. President. He said he believes Trump knows he cannot win the election honestly.
“We have a postmaster who is a disaster, a disaster to every decent, hardworking American that works for the United States Postal Service, that depends on the United States Postal Service," Higgins said. "Their livelihood, for their health and safety, for their means by which they can provide for themselves and their families. This cannot be accepted.”
Prior to the rally, Higgins said he spoke with New York Attorney General Letitia James who on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Trump, DeJoy and the postal service. James led a coalition of states and cities from across the country in filing the lawsuit which she said aims to stop the Trump Administration’s attempts to "dismantle" mail operations heading into the November presidential election.
“This USPS slowdown is nothing more than a voter suppression tactic,” James said. “Yet, this time, these authoritarian actions are not only jeopardizing our democracy and fundamental right to vote, but the immediate health and financial well-being of Americans across the nation. We will do everything in our power to stop the president’s power grab and ensure every eligible voter has the opportunity to cast a ballot come November.”
At the rally in the Falls, Doug Fordyce, National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 3, said DeJoy has been willfully delaying mail and is changing transportation schedules. For example, Fordyce said, mail trucks leaving Williams Street would be able to process the mail before being sent to delivery buildings like the Main Street post office in Niagara Falls. Now, trucks have been leaving on schedule, regardless of whether or not the mail is there yet. This means trucks are leaving the Williams Street facility either half full or empty, he said.
Fordyce also addressed longstanding postal service financial issues, noting that they were to blame, at least in part, on a decision made by Congress and signed into law by then President George W. Bush in 2006 to require the Postal Service to fund pensions up to 75 years in advance. Because the pension funding had to be done in a ten-year window, he said means the postal service is required to put $5.5 billion in a fund for pensions of people that have not been born yet. He noted that the 2008 Recession also caused a loss in revenue, which ultimately caused the postal service to default on every payment since 2010-2011.
“Instead of it being counted as a fixture payment, there was no operational cost involved, but those in power decided to make that a loss,” Fordyce said. “When you see postal service losses over a period of time, it includes $5.5 billion to be paid over a period of time into this fund. It’s not an operational loss. The fact of the matter is, these reported $70 Billion in losses over the last decade, 92 recent is directly related to us not paying that fund.”
