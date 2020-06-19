While two new electric-powered vessels won't hit the water till later this season, Maid of the Mist will kick off its season on June 26.
The James V. Glynn and Nikola Tesla are currently in the water, going through a rigorous U.S. Coast Guard approval process, company officials said Friday.
The 2020 season, which was delayed due to the pandemic, is scheduled to begin June 26, with reduced operating hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with departures every 30 minutes.
“In order to provide safety for our associates and guests, all tours will operate at 50% capacity,” said Maid of the Mist President Christopher M. Glynn. “Our team developed a Maid of the Mist Density Reduction Plan, which is extensive in its approach to safety. The plan was submitted to and approved by the state.”
The plan also includes:
• All visitors will be required to wear a face covering as a condition of admission.
• Only one party at a time will be permitted to approach each of the ticket booths. Hand sanitizer will be available for visitors as they arrive.
• Countertops and credit card keypads will be sanitized after each transaction.
• Elevators to and from the Observation Deck to the landing will operate at 50% capacity, limited to nine individuals at a time
• All hand railings and visitor touch points will be sanitized on a regular basis.
• Orderly queuing will be required to include guests being six feet apart unless they are with household members.
• Guests will be reminded about social distancing when they board the vessel.
Maid of the Mist associates will be provided with PPE at no cost; the company will also implement mandatory health screening assessments (questionnaire and temperature check) before associates begin work each day. The opening of the Maid of the Mist store will be delayed.
Later this season, the two new all-electric, emission-free Maid of the Mist vessels are expected to be placed into service, marking the advent of a new era for one of North America’s longest running tourist attractions.
Adult tickets are $22.25; Child Ticket (6–12 years) $13; children 5 and Under are free with accompanying adult. Purchase tickets online at https://store.maidofthemist.com.
