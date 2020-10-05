The Maid of the Mist’s new all-electric, zero-emission boats are now in service.
The new boats are decked out in a blue and green color scheme, which officials say signifies the Maid of the Mist’s investment in green energy being used to maintain the natural splendor of Niagara Falls. A water droplet icon has three elements which represent the Falls, a lighting bolt to signify the electricity which powers the boats, and a turbine representing hydroelectric power.
Christopher M. Glynn, president of the Maid of the Mist said the new vessels, the James V. Glynn and Nikola Tesla, are the first passenger vessels of their kind in the United States.
“With no engine noise, our guests will be amazed by the sounds of nature and the roar of the falls they will hear from the decks of our vessels,” he said.
The James V. Glynn is named for the CEO and Maid of the Mist chairman, while the Nikola Tesla is named for the Serbian engineer who was responsible for the design of the first hydro-electric power plant, in Niagara Falls.
They replace Maid of the Mist VI, which was taken out of service last year, and Maid of the Mist VII, has been in operating this season. It will remain in reserve for now.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said this new fleet of vessels for the Maid of the Mist gives an old classic a new twist as the boats will be just another part of New York state building back greener after the pandemic. This will help to cut down on the pollution in the Niagara waterways. Both of these boats are the only two of their kind.
“Having this natural wonder in our backyard means we have a special responsibility as its steward and protecting it for future generations. This new fleet of all-electric vessels will protect the health of our waterways and environment, and is another example of New York state building back better, smarter and greener.”
The Maid of the Mist first launched in 1846, making it one of North America’s longest running tourist attractions. Maid of the Mist vessels have been continuously operating tours to the base of Niagara Falls for 134 years. James V. Glynn joined Maid of the Mist in 1950 and purchased the company in 1971.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.