Maid of the Mist launching 2021 season next week

The Maid of the Mist will kick off its 136th season on Thursday with a new wrinkle in its trips to the base of Niagara Falls.
A new feature of the voyage, available only on Maid of the Mist, comes on the return trip from the Horseshoe falls when the vessel stops again in front of the American falls and completes a 360-degree revolution, a maneuver made possible through the bow thruster propulsion system.
This will be the first full season for the James V. Glynn and Nikola Tesla, the all-electric, emission-free vessels, the only ones of their kind in the U.S.
Two leading maritime publications, American Ship Review and Marine News, both named the new vessels “Ship of the Year” for 2021.
“This promises to be another memorable year for our guests,” said Maid of the Mist President Christopher M. Glynn. “This will be the first full season for our new vessels which move silently, taking people closer to nature. You can hear the birds; you can hear the falls without any engine noise. It is a new and thrilling experience.”
The lithium-ion batteries are recharged in seven minutes between tours while the vessels are docked. “We literally plug them in,” Glynn said. “I think people will find that process fascinating to watch.”
COVID-19 continues to have an impact on operations. Maid of the Mist tours will operate at reduced capacity and cleaning and safety precautions will be taken.
Maid of the Mist is the longest continuously running tourist attraction in North America, operating since 1846 and non-stop since 1885, out of Niagara Falls State Park, the oldest state park in the U.S.
Adult tickets are $25.25; child tickets (6–12 years) $14.75; children 5 and under are free with accompanying adult. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online at https://store.maidofthemist.com.
