All Brooke Nigro wants is a traffic cone.
A two-foot wide sinkhole formed in her driveway in August 2020, as a result of road repaving work done on Macklem Avenue in 2014 and subsequent work on water lines on the street. The 15-year resident on the street has called the city numerous times already, asking for something to fill it up.
“I may spring a leak with all the debris going in,” Nigro said, worried about the winter months coming soon. “I don’t know how long I’ll maintain a leak-free existence. I’m tired of being ignored by the city.”
Nigro counted at least 23 holes that had appeared on the road, which runs from between Lewiston Road and College Avenue. She noted that when two holes appeared by St. Raphael’s church at the intersection of Macklem and College avenues, they were filled quickly.
“One day, there were kids trying to ride their bicycle through it, seeing if they can get their tires stuck in it,” Nigro said, with concerns that kids could fall in.
Nigro’s neighbor Clara Dunn has similar issues, with water at times forming a pool at the end of Dunn’s driveway, not going down sewer grates and freezing over in the winter. She also tried calling the city and the Niagara Falls Water Board on Brooke’s behalf, with the responses she got including the contractor did not pave blacktop correctly in 2016 and that nothing in the sewer was wrong after three feet of water pooled in her basement in July 2021.
“I don’t know why the water board is lax on it,” Dunn said. “They don’t do anything when we call. We pay all this money for water and sewer, and this is what we get.”
When Nigro and other Macklem Avenue residents attended a city council meeting, saying that while grateful for the work, the sewer lines would have to be replaced, the council responded by saying if it’s not broke, they were not going to fix it. Within 10 days of finishing repaving work, DPW workers were back digging again due to work on water lines.
Mike Eagler, the water board’s chief of outside infrastructure since 2017, said that when the department gets a call from a homeowner, they would send a team leader out to see what the issue is, ranging from a sinkhole to a leaking hydrant. They then determine if it warrants further investigation or if it’s going to be a private property issue the homeowner has to take care of.
“I want to reassure the residents of Macklem that I’m very serious and adamant about customer response,” Eagler said, adding that they get plenty of compliments from work done on College Avenue and DeVeaux Street. “I feel terrible that the residents don’t feel they’re getting the same response or respect from the water board. That can’t be further from what we want to provide them.”
According to the water board’s work orders, they carried out two on Macklem Avenue this year and six last year. Their work on checking or repairing lines is done with the DPW who puts the blacktop down on the roads.
When it comes to the water and sewer lines that run from the mains owned by the water board to people’s homes, there is only so much the water board can do. For sewer lines, homeowners own the lateral line and any damage would be their responsibility. For water lines, if there is damage to a main line, catch basin, manhole cover, or a water line from the main up to the curb stop, the water board would repair that since that is what it owns. From the curb stop to the home, that pipe is also the homeowner’s responsibility.
The water board also runs a camera from a truck through the water and sewer pipes to determine if there are any leaks, with the view seen on a monitor inside the truck. Regarding Nigro’s complaint, Eagler said a crew was sent out there with sounding equipment to determine if there was a leak in the lateral sewer line. The sounding and camera equipment determined that there were no service leaks and she was advised to call a plumber.
Nigro said she calls the DPW once a month asking for a cone or barrel to fill it, which has a green arrow pointing towards it. As frustrating the situation is for her, she ultimately wants to sell her house but cannot do it with a hole out front.
“I’m not sure what else I can put in the road to alert people there is a hole there,” Nigro said. “As much as I would like the work done, I just want to get a cone. Anything without leaving a trash can in the road.”
Eagler felt taken aback by Macklem Avenue residents feeling like they are abandoned, saying that he would give anyone who calls him about any issues an answer.
“It night not be the ones they like, but they will definitely get an answer from me if they call me or make contact with me,” Eagler said.
