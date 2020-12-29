NORTH TONAWANDA — Despite the 2020 challenges, the Riviera Theatre has been able to remain afloat due to community donations, grants, and other assistance.
Now they are looking to do some work on the theater and possibly expand its location. In order to do this, the Riviera has been looking to Lumber City Development to get this work off the ground. Mark Zimmerman, executive director of Lumber City, addressed the North Tonawanda Common Council on Dec. 22.
“To support the potential future expansion, Lumber City Development Corporation would like to apply for up to $20,000 from the New You Main Street Program for “Technical Assistance',” Zimmerman said. “This grant would allow LCDC to work with the Riviera Theatre and defray the cost of some pre-development activity including concept architecture/engineering design, market and feasibility studies, and cost/funding proposals. While LCDC is the applicant for this program, the funding agency, New York State Homes and community Renewal, requires a municipal endorsement of the application.”
Alderman Robert Pecoraro asked if there were any outstanding grants that were not facilitated through New York state. Zimmerman responded by saying they have been cleared off the books. He added the development plan was left out and the grant Lumber City is applying for is to get their newest work going. Alderman-at-Large Austin Tylec speculated the bill for designing might have come out too high but Zimmerman said this wasn’t necessarily the case.
Members of the council wanted to ensure the money would be going to good use in this work, rather than barely make a dent in what the theater would need. He said this will help them begin capital fundraising and making this kind of work feasible. The council will approve this application at their next voting meeting on Jan. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.