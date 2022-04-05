PENDLETON — The Starpoint School District is looking to make a change to its 21st century skills curriculum, though not everyone is pleased with how it’s happening.
The 21st century skills program has been in place at Starpoint for six years and provides training in computer related skills such as coding, keyboarding, online safety skills, and how to use computer applications. It’s taught in classes at Anthony L. Fricano Primary School and Starpoint Intermediate, which means it’s covered in kindergarten through 5th grade.
The changes being made largely involve the merging of 21st century skills class, with the library skills class. It would take place in the school library, and the teaching would be handled by a 21st century skills teacher who already teaches the subject in the district. Both classes as well as gym and art are special classes that occur on certain days of the week.
This change is also intended to add an extra gym class to the week, bringing the total amount of gym time per student to a total of 120 minutes per week, which is a requirement for the New York State Education Department.
News of this however has drawn the ire of the Western New York Library Resource Center and some parents, on account of how the teaching of these library skills is being taught by a technology teacher instead of a librarian. Three librarians are currently employed by the Starpoint School District, and one of which, Laura Rizzo is retiring this year.
Sheryl Knab of the WNYLRC feels that trained librarians are at risk of being replaced, though Superintendent Sean Croft has also stated that this is not the intention, and that the jobs of the two remaining librarians in the district are not at risk. Knab feels that a certified librarian is more than capable of teaching the curriculum, as it’s been described.
“A librarian under New York state law has to have a masters degree, and they are trained in digital literacy skills, and literacy skills of all types like reading, writing, and other skill sets that are necessary for a student to be successful in school,” said Knab in an interview.
Croft said that while the district isn’t planning on hiring another librarian, the district doesn’t need to preserve every job position if they find it’s redundant, and a burden to taxpayers.
“Every time someone retires, we take a very strong look at that position, and see if we have to move in a different direction,” Croft said in an interview. “I’m not in the job of protecting the viability of professions. We have two amazing library media specialists who are remaining here, and there’s no plan to get rid of them.”
Croft elaborated this position further during a Starpoint school board meeting on Monday, while attendees questioned whether the decision being made was the right one to take. This ranged from opinions as to whether kids in the K-2 range should learn skills in the 21st century skills program so early, whether library skills are at risk of being left behind, and whether the decision not to hire a new librarian is too much of an oversight.
Starpoint school board President Michael Zimmerman took a moment to speak at the end of the meeting via Zoom, and told people in attendance that their input was being taken into consideration, and that this decision would not be made if the board didn’t feel confident in it. He also stated that in the event that if it doesn’t work out, then the board will decide to either go back to what was working before, or try something else.
