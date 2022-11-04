An annual tradition making sure those in need have a proper Thanksgiving dinner will return to a more familiar place.
The Lord’s Day Dinner will be back at its regular location at VFW Post 917 at 2435 Seneca Ave., where sit-down meals will be offered for those who would not have had dinner otherwise this Thanksgiving. Meals will be served from noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 24. Dinners have been takeout only the past two years.
Niagara Falls residents Yvonne and Matt Davis have been putting on this dinner for over 30 years, ever since Yvonne said she got a vision from God calling her to prepare a feast for the people. With the Davis’ working with their children and volunteers, what started out by feeding less than 100 people turned into planning to feed over 500 people, more than dinners they have put on in pre-Covid years.
Along with Thanksgiving, they also prepare meals for the Easter and Christmas holidays.
“We are really in need of donations,” Yvonne said, with the Davis’ looking for everything to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal. “We’re in need of everything from turkey, ham, stuffing, cheese, sugar, anything that can make a great dinner for people in need.”
Matt added they are in need of volunteers to help, usually having between 10 and 20 volunteers working different shifts throughout the day. Cash donations are also accepted.
“I hope that the weather cooperates and lots of folks come down to have a safe Thanksgiving,” Matt said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting how the dinner has been run, the Davis’ will not be accepting clothing donations and meals will not be delivered this year.
Donations can be dropped off at the side door of the Davis’ home at 1317 Ashland Ave. Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can contact them at 716-284-6973.
