The organizers of the annual Lord's Day Christmas dinner are still looking for some last-minute help in providing holiday meals for the needy.
Matt Davis, whose family has been helping to feed those in need in the Falls for decades, said his family could still use a variety of items in advance of the 2020 Lord's Day Christmas dinner, which will be held by pick-up only on Friday. The short list of items in need of donation includes toys, personal hygiene items for children and adults, desserts of any kind, bread, collard greens as well as monetary donations.
"It’ll be your traditional Christmas dinner, ham, turkey, yams macaroni and cheese," Davis siad.
Normally, the Lord's Day Christmas dinner is held at the VFW Post 917 on Seneca Avenue. Like the Thanksgiving dinner, this year Christmas dinners will be offered by pick-up only at the Davis home, located at 1317 Ashland Ave. People will be required to wear a face mask when they pick up their meals.
To make a donation or for more information about the Lord's Day Christmas dinner, call (716) 284-6973.
