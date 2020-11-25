Lord's Day Dinner celebrates 30 years

For the Davis family, Thanksgiving Day has for decades now been about one important thing: Providing holiday meals to people in need.
Niagara Falls resident Matthew Davis and his wife, Yvonne, started the Thanksgiving Day holiday tradition known as the Lord's Day Dinner 30 years ago.
Since that time, the couple and their children, with help from community volunteers and supporters, have served thousands of dinners to those who may otherwise not have had any turkey dinner for the holiday.
Looking back, Matt Davis says the event has come a long way since the first Lord's Day Dinner, an inaugural meal that was served at the VFW Hall in the City Market.
“That turned out pretty well," Matt Davis said. "It was about 50 to 70 people, maybe 150 people at most. From there, it simply blossomed. We needed extra room, one of the members of the VFW read about it in the paper, in the Niagara Gazette, called us, and invited us in to see if we could use their hall. We’ve been there ever since."
Yvonne is credited with coming up with the original idea for a free Thanksgiving Day dinner for needy city residents. Matt describes the dinner as a calling for the two of them. What started primarily with the couple's own efforts has today grown into much more of a family affair with the Davis children all doing their own parts to make sure the annual meals are a success.
While there have been times and years when it felt like the family may not be able to obtain all the items on the donation list for their annual dinner, Matt Davis said it things always managed to come together in the end somehow.
He said the key ingredient has always been the same: kind and generous people. He credited the help from residents and businesses in and around the Falls for keeping his family's holiday tradition alive.
"We have some very good people here in Niagara Falls - good donors, good volunteers - who have been with us every step of the way," he said.
Due to concerns about COVID-19, the 2020 Lord's Day Dinner is being handled a little differently. Instead of holding it at the VFW Post 917 on Seneca Avenue, this year dinners will be takeout only and will be served out the Davis family home on Ashland Avenue in Niagara Falls.
This year's scaled-back dinner will be handled almost entirely by Matt and Yvonne and members of their immediate family. The family operated in much the same way in April when they helped provide free meals to needy individuals at Easter.
“We’ve done it this year from our home in April,” Davis said. “And, we had all the necessary precautions, the social distancing, the mask wearing, and we fed over 300 people. If we can do that on Easter, I believe we can do that here on Thanksgiving Day and going into Christmas.”
In a regular year, the Lord's Day Dinner, which serves meals from noon to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, has served more than 300 people. So far this year, Matt Davis said he has a little more than 200 orders.
Most deliveries are being made to senior citizens, many in private residences. Matt Davis says positive feedback from the community boosts him and his family, reminding them that they are doing good work and helping those in need in the community.
“To put it in a certain way, the highlight is just the gratitude knowing that we fed so many people,” Davis said. “And, that’s what we do. (It is) the pleasure of serving people in an area that needs the help and obeying the call.”
