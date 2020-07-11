Typically, the tourism season for Niagara Falls begins with Memorial Day weekend. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, July 4 was viewed as a make-or-break weekend around town.
John Percy, the executive director of Destination USA, wasn’t sure what to expect in terms of how many people would come to visit, but said things went surprisingly well. Though all attractions weren’t open for phase four of New York state’s reopening plan, there were positive inclines on these numbers.
“It was a surprisingly fantastic weekend. Now, albeit with a lower rate on hotels. Probably a 50 percent drop in their average daily rate they were charging compared to previous years. But 100 percent occupancy in most hotels.”
Percy said he hopes that the prospect of the season will grow or at least maintain the numbers from the July 4 weekend. Kevin Keenan, a spokesman for the Maid of the Mist said the attraction has done well since reopening in June.
“Maid of the Mist has been operating at less than 50% capacity since the season opened on June 26,” he said. “We are not exempt from the widely reported travel and tourism economic downturn related to COVID-19, and our attendance reflects that.”
Half capacity is room for 230 guests and people have been required to wear face coverings. Around the time the Maid of the Mist was reopened, Keenan said there was plenty of anticipation. The decision to reopen was made more by the state and they were able to follow all the guidelines by the state. People have been ready for the state’s reopening.
“The season began last year on May 24, if you recall we had a pretty harsh winter last year,” Keenan said. “We’re starting a month later than we started in 2019. In the last 70 years, to give some perspective, the average opening date is May 8. This, obviously, is an unusual season. We’ve never had to deal with a pandemic to delay the start of the season.”
Frank Strangio, the owner of the Wyngate Hotel, the Quality Inn and Antonio’s Banquet, called the holiday weekend an odd one. Compared to being closed for two months, the Fourth of July was a good weekend. However, compared to other Fourth of July weekends in the past, it was less than perfect. Usually, when the Wyngate is full in the downtown area, people stay in hotels on Niagara Falls Boulevard like the Quality Inn. Since this didn’t happen, though, the Quality Inn saw a decrease in guests.
He said it’s encouraging to see people traveling but compared to previous Fourth of July’s in the past, this was not ideal. The Wyngate was close to capacity, but normally, he said Niagara Falls has numerous people filling up all of the hotels. Since the demand has been less, the room rate has declined as well.
“There are people willing to travel,” Strangio said. “I think we’e optimistic and it was a good sign of life during that weekend. And, even after. There are people around, we do see some but there’s so much to deal with between obviously COVID-19 concerns in general and as other states spike, it stoke some fear in people, even if they aren’t from those states. That said, we can see the pent up lines to treacle and I think the reason we had a decent Fourth of July weekend to be a good destination for people since we’re mostly a driving destination. Most of our guests come by car.”
Strangio said that since it’s a wider area it can be easier to social distance. It has been hard, and he’s certain it won’t be a good year in terms of tourism. However, Strangio is looking to salvage the remainder of the season the best he can. Across the board, this has been a harsh season for every aspect of the tourism world.
Percy is sure that an upward pattern will signify steady turnout. In his discussions with local tourism businesses, he said people are mostly coming from places within four to six hours of Niagara Falls. Some are coming from other parts of New York state, with others coming from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Michigan. With July Fourth being the ‘Black Friday of Tourism’ the numbers from this past weekend were able to show Niagara Falls will be able to capture some steady business before summer’s end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.