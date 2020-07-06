Though schools are out for the summer, many education officials are busy evaluating plans for reopening schools this fall.
Officials say there are three plans in the works. The first involves a traditional opening, the second is to have students alternate days when they would attend school and the third involves teachers broadcasting their classes to students at home.
Mark Laurrie, superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District, has expressed great concern about what's to come. During the early months of the pandemic, Laurrie considered numerous ideas to properly social distance such as multiple school bus runs, alternating class days for classes such as gym, smaller class sizes, lunches in classrooms, physical education classes that adhere to social distancing guidelines, etc. He said there have been some looks at how schooling could look come fall.
“We’re waiting to continue for final guidance,” Laurrie said. “We’re putting meat on the bones of all three of those plans. We continue to read the most up-to-date information from different states as well as from the American Association of Pediatrics. They just put something out, which I agreed with. If you look into that, they say the best place for kids to be at is in school. But, we also have to protect the safety of our staff.”
Laurrie said he hopes for more clarity soon so he can give parents enough time to prepare. Along with this, Laurrie has been preparing for what will happen when meetings for the Niagara Falls Board of Education are allowed to have members of the public attend.
Attendees will be required to wear facial coverings, everyone would social distance and there wouldn’t be anyone congregating for questions or conversations. When the school district concluded for the summer, they managed to serve more than 300,000 meals as a part of their ongoing meal program. Since then, the program has only grown.
“We continue with meals every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at six locations,” Laurrie said. “We have passed the 375,000 meal mark as of last week and we’ll continue to deliver those meals to families right through September. And then we’ll revaluate based on what’s happening with schools.”
Much like numerous other institutions such as theatre’s, Laurrie has looked to New York state for guidance. Though this has been helpful at certain points during the pandemic, it is now a bit more difficult since the discussion of reopening schools in the fall has not been brought forward for debate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.