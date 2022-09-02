The longtime police chief in the Town of Niagara is on the move.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced Thursday that Chief H. James Suitor has been appointed the hospital’s new director of Public Safety and Emergency Services. Thursday was his first day on the new job.
“My last day with the Town of Niagara was Wednesday and I started (Thursday) and began learning about the medical center right away,” Suitor said. “It’s a very interesting hospital to work for. There’s a lot of opportunities there.”
Suitor’s move caps off a 37-year career in law enforcement that began in 1985 in Boca Raton, Florida. He joined the Town of Niagara Police Department in 1990 and rose up through the ranks, gaining experience in positions that involved investigative, supervisory, administrative and emergency management functions.
In its announcement of Suitor’s appointment, Memorial noted that during his time as the Town of Niagara police chief, he was “responsible for policy development, control, supervision, and program implementation for the effective delivery of police services, emergency management and public safety to the community.”
Suitor said he hadn’t been looking for another job, but the Memorial opportunity gave him the perfect opportunity for a career change.
“Memorial advertised the position and I went in and interviewed for it,” he said. “And they called the next day to offer (the job) to me.”
In addition to his work in law enforcement, Suitor has more than a decade of experience as a New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services certified general topics instructor, a volunteer firefighter and a paramedic. He said his new position will offer him new challenges.
“I think I’ve accomplished as much as I can as the chief of the Town of Niagara Police Department,” Suitor said. “And I think it was time to move on to something else.”
In his new job, Memorial said Suitor will “provide leadership to the security, emergency management services and communications department.” Suitor will also be responsible for the medical center’s response to emergencies, including disaster preparedness activities required through the New York State Department of Health and Memorial’s accrediting body.
The former chief will also serve as the primary liaison to the emergency medical services community.
Suitor said he expects the Niagara Town Board will appoint an interim chief when it meets on Sept. 13.
