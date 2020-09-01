The longtime leader of Heart, Love & Soul food pantry is stepping down after more than a decade of service to the needy in Niagara Falls.
Representatives from Heart, Love & Soul announced Tuesday that Sister Beth Brosmer, who has served as the organization's executive director for the past 11 years, will step down from her role on Sept. 30. Mark Baetzhold will lead the organization as executive director beginning Oct. 1.
“I have cherished every moment of the past 11 years and feel deeply privileged to have served at Heart & Soul,” Brosmer said. "In every job, there is a time to change. Now is my time. I leave Heart & Soul with a heart overflowing with gratitude."
Widely-recognized for her leadership in the Niagara Falls community for social justice and service to people in need, Board President Whitney Vantine said Brosmer leaves Heart & Soul in a strong position to carry its mission forward in the future.
“After faithfully shepherding Heart & Soul for more than a decade, Sr. Beth’s departure leaves a big hole in our hearts,” Vantine said. “But, at the same time, we are excited for the future that Mark’s leadership will bring.”
Baetzhold brings 20 years of experience in the public and non-profit sectors. He started his career as a Jesuit volunteer at a Catholic Charities homeless shelter in Spokane, Washington in 2000 and served as a Peace Corps Response Volunteer in Malawi from 2014 to 2015.
Since 2018, he has served as Heart & Soul’s development director, helping guide the organization through a capital campaign and raising over $1.1M in grant funding. Baetzhold is a graduate of the State University of New York at Geneseo and holds a masters of public administration.
Since 1982, Heart, Love & Soul has provided services to the community and is poised to expand through the Daybreak program, a one-stop center opening later in 2020 that will bring over 30 partner agencies to one location and provide a single point of access for people in need of services.
“I am excited to step into this new leadership role as Heart & Soul moves toward the future with Daybreak opening later this year, and humbled to be carrying on the legacy of Sister Beth Brosmer and all those at Heart & Soul who have worked so hard to serve the community,” Baetzhold said.
His goal for the agency is to nourish the community, and to continue positioning Heart & Soul through Daybreak to respond more fully to community needs.
For additional information, call (716) 282-5687 or email b.brosmer@heartloveandsoul.org.
