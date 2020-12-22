Longtime editor Mark Scheer leaving Gazette

Mark Scheer, the regional news director for both the Niagara Gazette and the Union Sun & Journal, is stepping down from his post at the end of next week.
Scheer has taken a position with the nonprofit news organization Investigative Post in Buffalo. He'll be joining former Gazette reporter Phil Gambini, who took a job with Investigative Post at the end of 2019.
Hired as a reporter at the Gazette in 1999, Scheer has been working as an editor in the Falls since 2012. In 2018, he was promoted to regional news director for the Gazette and Lockport Journal where he oversaw news coverage and the reporters at both papers.
"Mark has done a tremendous job working with our reporters, particularly our younger staffers, helping them to develop into well-rounded journalists," Managing Editor Matt Winterhalter said. "Many of the impactful stories you've read in the Gazette and Lockport Journal over the past few years are a direct result of his hard work and guidance."
In addition, Scheer has been a strong voice on both paper's editorial boards and has led several reader outreach efforts in both Lockport and the Falls.
Since the pandemic began, Scheer has made great use of his connections in the community and his writing skills to highlight COVID-19's impact on the Niagara and Lockport communities.
"Mark's many contributions to the two papers will definitely be missed, by readers and staffer alike," Winterhalter said, adding. "We're sure Mark will be a force to be reckoned with at Investigative Post."
The Gazette and Lockport Journal are currently seeking a new editor to replace Scheer.
